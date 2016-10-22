Bucharest hosts international auto show - PHOTO

Bucharest. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bucharest, Romania plays host to the 14th International Auto Show & Accessories 2016.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report New Agency informs, 200 new model cars have been presented to the visitors.

Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Jeep, Maserati, Ford, Fiat, Jaguar, Hyundai, Nissan, Citroën, Peugeot, KIA, Volkswagen, Opel, etc vehicles were demonstrated.

Hybrid electric vehicles and those, which cause less environmental harm are in the spotlight.

The exhibition will run until October 30.