    Bucharest hosts international auto show - PHOTO

    200 new model cars presented

    Bucharest. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bucharest, Romania plays host to the 14th International Auto Show & Accessories 2016.

    Eastern Europe bureau of Report New Agency informs, 200 new model cars have been presented to the visitors.

    Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Jeep, Maserati, Ford, Fiat, Jaguar, Hyundai, Nissan, Citroën, Peugeot, KIA, Volkswagen, Opel, etc vehicles were demonstrated.

    Hybrid electric vehicles and those, which cause less environmental harm are in the spotlight.

    The exhibition will run until October 30.

