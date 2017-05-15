A bear cub found in Guba - PHOTO - VIDEO REPORT

© Report.az

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Police officiers have found two bear cubs in Guba this month.

Northern bureau of Report News Agency informs, one of the bear cubs found on May 3 and another one May 15 in in a forest area at Girizdehne village, Guba-Khinalig.

Bear cubs were sent to Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in Altiagaj National Park in Khizi.

After examination and treatment this bear cub will also be freed into the wildlife.