Baku to welcome New Year - Photosession

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today is December 31 - the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year holiday are celebrated. All the streets, parks and roads of the city were decorated with lights and other effects.

Pine trees in a new part of boulevard, as well as, in the territory of Maiden Tower (Giz Galasi) and Azneft square were decorated. The highest pine tree of the capital was erected in Azadlig square as every year. The height of tree is 37 meters.

In addition, the New Year's holiday fairs were held on the central streets of the city. In the evening, visitors of the fair can also listen to live music.

On December 16, 1991, taking into account the importance of the establishment of the Azerbaijanis' unity, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Heydar Aliyev declared December 31 as the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. So, December 31 is celebrated the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis every year.

REPORT provides readers with photosession taken in the streets of Baku: