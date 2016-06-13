Baku stands ready for Formula 1 European Grand Prix - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku stands ready for Formula 1 European Grand Prix.

The latest preparation work for the Grand Prix is underway, Report informs.

Preparations in the Azerbaijani capital for the 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe are close to completion, Tom Butcher, Baku City Circuit's (BCC) head of venue delivery, stated.

Butcher said the F1 crews, which will take part in the racing, have already been formed.

He added that the Baku roads near the circuit will be closed starting from tonight, because the installation of safety barriers must be completed at 83 points.

The F1 cars will be brought to the paddock starting from tomorrow, said Butcher.

Some of the crews are already in Baku, others will arrive tomorrow, he noted, adding after that the preparations will be completed.

Butcher also said the preparatory work is continuing according to the schedule.

The crews that have arrived in Baku are satisfied with the work done and they say that the created conditions are better than they expected it, he said.

Butcher also called on everyone to support the Formula 1, and added that Baku is ready to show the world what it can do.

The 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe will be held June 17-19 in Baku