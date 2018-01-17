Baku prepares to commemorate January 20 tragedy martyrs - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The preparatory work carried out on the Alley of Martyrs on occasion of 28th anniversary of 20 January tragedy nears completion.

Report informs preparatory work started three days ago and planned to finish tomorrow.

The people working in the Alley of Martyrs said that this year number of carnations used on the Alley of Martyrs is more than previous years.

People have already started to visit Alley of Martyrs. Among them there were teachers, young people, students of elementary school. They visit the graves of martyrs, place carnation on their tombs, recited poems about martyrs.

The head of Baku City Executive Power Hajibala Abutalibov was in the Alley of Martyrs today and interested with development of preparatory work. He gave relevant instructions to workers on site.