Baku launches games lane marking for IV Islamic Solidarity Games - VIDEO REPORT

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Games lane" were marked and painted on the main road network for the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs, edges of the "Games lane" marked with yellow line and laid “Baku 2017” on the assigned asphalt cover places .

In addition, the "Games lane" for international competitions run on Neftchilar Avenue, on 2-14 km of road Baku-Alat, Baku Ring Road-1, Moscow, Ziya Bunyadov and Ataturk Avenues, Vagif and Hanifa Alasgarov Streets and Tbilisi Avenue.

Notably, alongside with marking special lanes in Baku due to IV Islamic Solidarity Games, traffic on these lanes will be specially regulated. Head of the Department at the State Traffic Police of Interior Ministry, Police Colonel Kamran Aliyev told journalists that, only vehicles intended for the Games will be allowed to use those lanes: “Strips will be monitored for 24 hours. From May 1 to 25 other vehicles will not be allowed to use those lanes. Violators will be fined 40 AZN.

K.Aliyev noted that entry of vehicles from regions during that time will be restricted.

Notably, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12-22.