Baku hosts retro car parade on the National Flag Day - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Retro car parade on the occasion of National Flag Day has started in Baku.

Report informs, the event was organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

The event was attended by Arzu Aliyeva, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, as well as classic car amateurs.

Today's parade featured retro cars used in old days in Azerbaijan, as well as foreign automobiles.

The oldest car made in 1949.

The parade has started in front of State Flag Square and continued to the Heydar Aliyev Center.

State Flag Square also featured an exhibition of classic cars took part in the parade.