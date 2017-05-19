Azerbaijani wrestlers in Islamic Solidarity Games - PHOTO REPORT

© Report.az

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have taken four gold, one silver and three bronze medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev and his family members watched the final bouts.

Kamran Mammadov (66kg) won a gold medal after beating Kyrgyz Zhanat Kyilybaev 9-0 in the final. Turkish Abdulsamet Gunal and Iranian Mehdi Zeidvand grabbed bronze medals.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev presented the medals to the wrestlers.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played and the flag was raised in honor of the champion.

Elvin Mursaliyev added the 54th gold to Azerbaijan`s medal haul as he dominated the men's 75kg event. He secured the medal thanks to a 1-0 victory over Turkish Furkan Bayrak in the final bout. Turkmen Shermet Permanov and Kyrgyz Kairatbek Tugolbaev claimed silver medals. Islam Abbasov emerged victorious in the 85kg weight category after defeating Turkish Ali Cengiz 3-1 in the final encounter. Kyrgyz Azat Bishebekov and Iran`s Mahdi Fallah Hamidabadi scooped bronze medals. Sabah Shariati (130kg) captured a bronze medal after beating Syrian Raja Alkrad.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers ranked first in the overall medal table of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.