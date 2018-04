Azerbaijani wrestler defeats Armenian athlete - VIDEO

17 June, 2015 14:48

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Yashar Aliyev (57 kg) the freestyle wrestler representing Azerbaijan fought with Armenian Gagik Barsegyan in the 1/4 finals. Report informs, Azerbaijani wrestler with 10:6 won in a principle fight. Report presents the video: