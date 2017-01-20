Azerbaijani people pays tribute to memory of January 20 martyrs - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan commemorates the martyrs of tragedy of 20 January. Ten thousands of people have been visiting the Alley of Martyrs from early morning.

Report informs, government officials, teachers, pupils and students, children of pre-school education institutions, caregivers, military and medical personnel, and others lay red carnations on the graves of martyrs, pay tribute to their memory.

27 years have passed from the night of January 19 to 20, 1990 when the Soviet Army attacked Baku and shot down peaceful people. 137 people were killed, 744 wounded and 841 were illegally arrested.