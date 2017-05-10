Azerbaijani people pay tribute to nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO REPORT

© Report.az

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan marks birthday of the nationwide leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, today on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of birth of Heydar Aliyev, members of the public, representatives of various professions and country residents come to the Alley of Honor and with a deep respect honor the memory of the Great Leader and lay flowers to his grave.

Notably, Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923 in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. National leader of Azerbaijan, President Heydar Aliyev has died on December 12, 2003 at the Cleveland Clinic (USA), where he was undergoing treatment. On December 15, he was buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku.