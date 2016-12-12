 Top
    Azerbaijani community commemorate great leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO REPORT

    Azerbaijani people visit the Alley of Honor in Baku

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ 13 years have passed since Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev has died.

    Report informs, today the Azerbaijani people commemorate the great leader and numerous events are organized in all regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in the capital Baku.

    The representatives of government agencies, political parties, non-governmental organizations, media outlets, as well as the people of Azerbaijan visit Heydar Aliyev’s grave in the Alley of Honor today.

    Report News Agency presents a photo report from day commemorating the nationwide leader of Azerbaijan.

