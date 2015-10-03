​Azerbaijani pavilion of Euro Cup 2016 - PHOTOS

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The trophy European football championship, which is to be held in France in 2016 has been featured in the Azerbaijan pavilion on Milan Expo 2015 exhibition. The cup is placed on the first floor of the pavilion and football fans are allowed to take pictures with it. At the same time, the national music was played in the pavilion, the concert was held.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), is an official sponsor of all the tournaments, including EURO 2016 organized for the UEFA European national teams.

The display of the trophy on the EXPO exhibition in Milan draws people's attention to the match between Azerbaijan and Italian national teams. The match will take place in Baku on October 10.

The trophy was designed by Arthus Bertrand in Paris in 1960 and named after the first secretary of the UEFA European Football Championship Henry Delain.