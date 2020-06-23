Azerbaijan through the eyes of European diplomat - VIDEO

© Report/Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/0ad0698b6b2eceb9f95c7eea1d39f0b5/20fb3814-5d88-4c49-8371-45f32832d516_292.jpg

Denis Daniilidis has been the deputy head of the European Union delegation to Azerbaijan for four years and heads the diplomatic mission’s politics and press department. In 2016, he was sent to continue his foreign activities after working in Turkmenistan. The diplomat had extremely intense work and life in Baku. In addition to his political contacts, he contributed to the establishment of cultural ties and interhuman bridges between people from different countries. This festival in this format was the first in the world to be funded by the EU Delegation.

Before completing his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, D. Daniilidis told Report in an interview what he liked the most in Azerbaijan and how he would remember the capital city.