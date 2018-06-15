Azerbaijan's "Khazar"

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Media tour has been organized to Khazar Automobile Plant located in Neftchalinsky industrial zone by the organization of Ministry of Economy.

Report informs, within the media tour, journalists were informed about cars manufactured at the plant and tests of the produced cars were held.

Chairman of the Board of Azermash OJSC Emin Akhundov said that at present, 100 cars have been produced in Khazar SD and Khazar LD, and the sale of these cars will be started since this week: "160 cars per month are planned to be produced." Khazar SD " is offered at 16 000 AZN, while "Khazar LD" at 18,000 AZN. At present the price of cars belonging to this class begins from 22,000 AZN. However "Khazar" cars can be purchased for 4 years loan and lease terms. Initial payment on leasing is 20%, while on loan is at least 50%. Annual interest rate is about 18%. "

The official of Azermash said that some government bodies have ordered new cars. "The Ministry of Economy, Energy and Taxes of Azerbaijan, as well as the Central Election Commission (CEC) have ordered 40 cars in total. We hope that these orders will increase further ".