Goranboy. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians mostly fired civilians and settlements during the recent events on the front.

Report informs, Tapgaragoyunlu and Zeybe villages of Goranboy region were seriously damaged.

Grad missiles by Armenian side hit 100 houses, 9 houses destroyed.

Report presents video on the situation of Tapgaragoyunlu and Zeybe villages of Goranboy region after skirmish: