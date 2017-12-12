 Top
    Azerbaijan commemorates national leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO REPORT

    The flow of people is observed in Alley of Honor© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ 14 years have passed today since the death of nationwide leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

    Report informs, people are heading to the Alley of Honor in Baku to commemorate the great leader.

    Ministers, lawmakers of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), heads of committees, companies and agencies, youth, representatives of intelligentsia and public society, ordinary people are today visiting Heydar Aliyev’s grave in Alley of Honor.

    Report News Agency presents the photo report from the commemoration day of the national leader.

