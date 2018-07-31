Atatürk Museum - PHOTOS

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Words of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk 'Azerbaijan’s joy is our joy and its sorrow is our sorrow' and national leader Heydar Aliyev`s 'We are one nation, two states' saying fully reflects the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.
The founder of modern, secular Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, is known as one of the world's most powerful, most farsighted leaders.
Atatürk Museum is a historic house museum located in Thessaloniki, Central Macedonia, Greece. Every year, millions of people from around the world visit museum. Entrance to the museum is free.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
