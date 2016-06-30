Atatürk Airport after terrorist attack - PHOTO

Istanbul. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul's Atatürk Airport continues to operate as usual.

Turkey bureau of Report New Agency presents photos of the situation after June 28 terrorist acts.

Notably, on June 28, three terrorists committed terrorist acts in Istanbul Ataturk Airport. 42 people killed and 238 injured as a result of triple explosions.

Turkey has declared a day of mourning due to the terrorist attacks. National flag lowered to half-staff across the country and at official representative offices of Turkey abroad.

Notably, world leaders have expressed condolences to Turkey regarding the incident and stated that they were against terrorism.