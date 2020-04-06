​Asylum seekers flee camp in Germany – VIDEO

© Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert / dpa https://report.az/storage/news/adbcaadda5862cfa7a8b0992f8bb6f19/656a6741-05df-4836-930c-1f7807fce350_292.jpg

A group of asylum seekers in Halberstadt town of Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt state tried to flee a camp knocking down barriers, as the police banned them leaving the building due to the quarantine regime.

An argument broke out between the securities and camp residents who intended to walk in the yard of the building. Some asylum seekers, taking advantage of this situation, knocked down the barriers around the building and fled to the city center. There are also Azerbaijani citizens among them.

Police forces were involved in the scene. The police detained 34 refugees and sent them back to the camp.

The government quarantined the refugee camp, which hosts 18 Azerbaijani citizens as well, as a 27-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus before being sent to another camp in Halle town.