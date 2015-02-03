 Top
    Ancient bath is in a bad condition - PHOTOS

    The bath is a historical monument of architecture of XVIII-XIX centuries

    Guba. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The bath (hamam), which is located in Guba region of Azerbaijan, is a historical monument of architecture XVIII-XIX centuries. By the people this bath is called differently: "Chukhur hamam" ("The bath located in the pit, or bottom"), "Bath with a dome", "Bekir bath", "Bath of Meshedi Alimardan."

    The Bath is located on street Ardabil, Guba region, Azerbaijan. Prior to 1985, the bath functioned due to personal intentions.

    After a clog of the drain system, it was decided to suspend the activities of this bath. The last time the repair and construction works in the bath were done in 1986-87.

    Bath is currently in a bad condition.

