Akhaltsikhe fortress of Georgia - PHOTOS

There are few places in the world where representatives of various nationalities live together in peace and harmony.

One of those places in the world is Georgia. Representatives of several nationalities and faiths peacefully coexist in the country.

A striking example of this tolerance is Rabat fortress in the Georgian town of Akhaltsikhe, which means "New Castle" in Georgian.

Fortress that rebuilt and extended in the XV century is a prime example of how people of different nationalities and faiths can live and fight together against the common enemy.So, inside the fortress at a distance of only a few meters from each other located mosque, church and synagogue.

The fortress is a source of pride for local residents, and in 2011 it was restored and appeared in a new form.

The fortress is very high - about 380 meters from east to west and about 150 meters from south to north over a wide area.

East, the lower half of this space is public and open day and night.West, top, part of the city is the museum's territory.There is a shabby ladder from the bottom, as well as a separate gates from the north.This, in turn, part of a stepped structure, and if you walk to get to the top of the tower, you will have all the time to climb to the top.

The upper part is separated from the bottom of a stone wall. The northern end of the wall abuts the Christian church with a bell tower.On the territory there is a gazebo with a fountain, porch in the Moorish style, the Blue Mosque and the Museum of Samtskhe-Javakheti. Blue Mosque was built in the XVIII century and named in honor of Ahmed Pasha, tourists compare its beauty to the mosque Aya Sofia in Istanbul.