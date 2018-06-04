Ahya Night in 'Taza pir' mosque - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The night of June 3-4 was the first night of last 10 days of Ramadan.

Report informs, people gathered in Taza pir mosque to perform prayers, read Quran, seek forgiveness for sins.

Notably, the blessed Laylatul Qadr can be found in any of the last 10 nights of Ramadan, which are the most blessed nights of the year. As such, worship and devotion during this period should be increased.

Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Power) is described in the Quran as, "better than a thousand months" (97:3). Any action done on this night such as reciting the Quran, remembering Allah, etc. is better than acting for one thousand months which do not contain the night of Qadr.

Allah's Messenger used to exert himself in devotion during the last ten nights to a greater extent than at any other time.