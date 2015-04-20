​A piece of Karabakh in Iranian Gulistan - PHOTOS

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ We often see the nomadic peoples Gyzylbash from the history books in the section of Safavid Shakhs.

As Shiites, their people wore turbans with 12 red stripes in honor of the 12 Shiite imams. So the name of these people bases on this fact. Representatives of this nation, which had Azerbaijani roots and spoke Azerbaijani language, were quite influential in the Safavid state. Thanks to Gyzylbashes, who defeated Ak Koyunlu in 1502 t, Shah Ismail Khatai was able to come to the throne. In gratitude, the Shakh Ismail Khatai called his warriors Shakhseven, which means "loving the Shakh".

After that Gyzylbashes began to occupy high positions in the government hierarchy until Shah Abbas I came to power, who was afraid of the strong influence of Gzyzlbashes. So he began to appoint Persians and gulams to high positions (non-Muslims brought up being devoted to their Shakh), thereby undermining the influence of Gyzylbashes. The final step was the relocation of Gyzylbashes by Shah Abbas on the outskirts of the country to protect the borders of the state. Many of the displaced were natives of the contemporary Karabakh, Tabriz and Ardabil. Gyzylbash nation included such great tribes as Mamashlu, Ustajlu, Sadigli and others.

However, living mainly in the Iranian province of Gulistan, Gyzylbashes did not remain aloof from the daily life of the country and actibely participated in the development of the province. It is clear that the head of the province was Gyzylbash - Ali Sadigli, and most of his helpers were of the same nationality. At the same time, the government, in general, did not put any obstacles to Gyzylbash to develop their culture, thus they effectively integrated into Iranian society.