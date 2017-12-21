A New Year breath in Baku - PHOTO REPORT

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Few days left until new year 2018. Holiday preparations in the country, also, in the capital city have started early December. Report News Agency presents photo report reflecting holiday atmosphere in Baku.

Light time tunnel

Light tunnel, holiday symbols such as pine trees and deer have been installed near the Maiden Tower. However, the tunnel don't attract attention in daytime, it creates magnificent view at night. Connecting boulevard and Icheri Sheher (Old City), the passage seems to remind us of some kind of time tunnel. People leave luxury, modernity of the city through the tunnel and enter ancient Icheri Sheher. The pine tree is quite different for its design. Although commonly toys are put on pine trees, here they are placed inside the tree.

World of fairy tales

Instead of the Seaside National Park, now people choose the Fountain Square for their holiday walk. Thus, "Cold hands, warm hearts" fair here is one of the nuances that attract people. Huge pine tree, yellow lights, building festoon lamps, concerts every evening, restaurants, cafes decorated on the occasion of the holiday make the Fountain Square interesting for local residents and tourists.

Santa Clauses declining year by year

Specially designed pine trees and lamps have been installed in the Seaside National Park. However, at one time we used to see pine trees, Santa Claus and Snow Maiden to pose for photographs from early December, this time we didn't meet even one Santa Clause.

Reporter: Ruhana Mirzayeva