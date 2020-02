2020 Parliamentary Elections: People of Azerbaijan cast votes - PHOTO

2020 Parliamentary Elections: People of Azerbaijan cast vote

9 February, 2020 12:58

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a95a5d9b05ed6b7366cea7f49af85097/5b5f1205-9865-4925-8f5e-43bd3c7c25fb_292.jpg Early parliamentary elections continue in Azerbaijan. Report presents a photo report from different polling stations. Voting is currently underway at 5,573 polling stations in 125 constituencies. The process began at 08:00 and will continue until 19:00. Images by Firudin Salimov and Sultana Ahmadbayli

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.