200-year-old mosque with tallest minaret in Caucasus - PHOTO REPORT

Balakan. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ A mosque with the tallest in Caucasus minaret locates in Balakan district of Azerbaijan. The unique monument is almost 200 years old.

Balakan district History-Ethnography Museum Director, Khalifa Miraliyev told Report that alongside with Peri galasi (Fairy Tower), Nur mebed (Nur temple), Katekh guard towers in the district, the tallest minaret mosque in the Caucasus is also architectural monument of national importance: "The mosque was built in 1867-1877 years. However, the mosque construction was launched by a master from Ilisu village of Gakh district, after his death the minaret was built by his apprentices."

The director added that 90% of tourists in the district, visit the mosque.

The mosque's minaret is 45 meters in length, 23 meters in width. River stone was used for construction of the mosque and burnt brick for minaret. Lime and egg yolk had been used in the construction, which provides sustainability of the minaret.

Journalist of Report News Agency, who is on official trip to Balakan, took photo report of the mosque with tallest in Caucasus minaret.