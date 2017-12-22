15 year old Azerbaijani inventor: Development of Rainergy needs $ 20,000

© Report

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Our participation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India was successful. Indians are very friendly.”

Report was informed by Azerbaijan's young inventor Reyhan Jamalova (15) who astonished at the GES, Ivana Trump, chief advisor and daughter of the US President Donald Trump.

Reyhan said that Rainergy device she has invented attracted the attention of investors participating in the event and she received several proposals: “As India is a rainy country, Indian entrepreneurs showed very huge interest to this project. I told also there that $ 20,000 is needed for its development. Investors said that it is not such a big amount. I also received proposals from Azerbaijan. It is just necessary to evaluate the proposals and hold negotiations.”

The mentor of R.Jamalova, Leyla Tağızade said that the work is underway for attracting investors. She also said that the project will be translated from Azerbaijani into Russian and English.

The Rainergy device invented by Reyhan Jamalova allows to generate power from rain water.