Ziyafat Asgarov to visit Kazakhstan

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ First vice-speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, chairman of the committee on defense, security and fight against corruption Ziyafat Asgarov is to visit Kazakhstan capital, Astana on November 24.

The parliament's press service told Report that the first vice-speaker will take part in the international parliamentary conference on 'Astana: The center of global integration, security and peace'.

The event will focus on strengthening of mutual ties between the Central Asian countries, development of integration processes in the Eurasian space, ensuring international security, international initiatives on the settlement of regional conflicts and other issues.

The visit will end on November 26.