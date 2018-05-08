Ziyafat Asgarov demands EU sanctions on Armenia

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is an independent state, it freely builds its policy with world states.

Our country has signed a number of international projects. In this way Azerbaijan strengthens its economy. Azerbaijan also cooperates with the European Union in this direction. We cannot fully implement this works; terrorist Armenia hinders it”.

Report informs, First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said at the second session of the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

He noted that the Armenian authorities took the Armenian people hostage: "We want peace, cooperation and liberation of our lands. This will also lead to the development of the South Caucasus region. The European Union, the European Parliament do not take steps to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. Why do not you apply sanctions to Armenia? Why? Everything is clear. Narcotic plants are being cultivated in Nagorno-Karabakh. Why don’t you prevent it? This is a problem for everyone. Why does justice not work? How long will international law be a matter of concern to you and restriction for us? i have nothing more to say".