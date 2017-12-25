Ziyad Samadzadeh: If to soar state budget/GDP ratio by 35%, we can achieve goals

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ "In late 1990s and early 2000s, the state budget of Azerbaijan was no more than $ 2 billion, or 13% gross domestic product (GDP). Now it makes 29-30%. If we increase this figure up to 35% - we can do that - we can achieve sustainability development goals”.

Report informs, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Ziyad Samadzadeh said at a meeting called the role of parliament in achieving sustainable development goals.

He also said that Azerbaijan has developed in all spheres: "Defense expenditures have increased in the state budget of Azerbaijan over the past 15 years”.