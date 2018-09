Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Woman with no surname registered candidacy for deputy in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Natavan Zahir gyzy XXX ran from Lachin constituency No.121.The district election commission has registered her candidacy.

Independent candidate Natavan XXX works as a teacher in upper secondary school №37 of Lachin region.

10 people registered candidacy in the election district No. 121.