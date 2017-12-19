Women suffering from childlessness for over 10 years to get impregnation and embryo implantation for free

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ In vitro fertilization and embryo implantation in Azerbaijan will be regulated by the legislation.

Report informs that the one time in vitro fertilisation and embryo implantation for families remaining childless for more than 10 years and in need of special social protections, may be performed at the expense of the state budget in the state medical facilities free of charge.

Usage of human embryo for commercial, military and industrial purpose is banned.

Only the reproductive cells of husband (wife) capable of impregnation can be used for in vitro fertilization and embryo implantation.

The draft law will be submitted for discussion at Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).