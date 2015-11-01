​Voting to Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan completes

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Voting to Milli Majlis of the fifth convocation has completed. Report informs, the voting process completed at 7 p.m.

Up to 5 p.m. of the election day, voting 50.1% of voters , what makes up to 2,605,948 people of 5,198,658, had already voted.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said that the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections would be announced approximately at 12 a.m.

767 candidates stood for 125 seats in the elections. 15 of them were from political parties, representatives of Azadlig bloc and initiative groups. The ruling party YAP (New Azerbaijan Party) nominated candidates from 116 constituency. Some candidates stood for post in the elections on their own initiative.

More than 66,000 observers were registered to monitor parliamentary elections. In addition, 501 international observers monitored the voting process. They represented 27 international organizations and countries.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations of 119 constituencies. Only 6 constituencies covering the regions occupied by Armenia (120 Jabrayil-Gubadly, 121 Lachin, 122 Khankendi, 123 Kelbajar, Agdam, Shusha, Khojali-Khojavand 124, 125 Gubadly Zengilan), were not equipped with web cameras.

4 organizations - ELS Independent Research Center, Center for the Protection of Youth's Rights, Labor Rights Protection League and the " RƏY” ("Opinion") Monitoring Center conducted exit-poll.

The final results of the parliamentary elections will be checked and announced till November 21.