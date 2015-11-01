​Voter turnout up to 3 p.m. revealed

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ 2 230 750 persons have already voted up to 3 p.m.
Report informs, it was stated by Rufat Gulmammadov, head of "Sechkiler" (Elections) Information Center of the Central Election Commission.
The voter turnout was 42,9%.
Valeh Dadaşov
