    ​Voter turnout up to 3 p.m. revealed

    2 230 750 persons have already voted

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ 2 230 750 persons have already voted up to 3 p.m.

    Report informs, it was stated by Rufat Gulmammadov, head of "Sechkiler" (Elections) Information Center of the Central Election Commission.

    The voter turnout was 42,9%.

