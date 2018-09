Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Number of citizens in Baku eligible to vote announced.

Report was told in the Media and Public Relations Department of Central Election Commission (CEC), 1 million 224 thousand 272 voters registered in 29 constituencies in Baku.

Most voters are in second Binagadi constituency No.9 with 48154 voters, the least voters are in third Yasamal constituency No 17 with 32259 voters.