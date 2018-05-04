Vilayat Eyvazov reports to Milli Majlis

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Minister of the Interior and National Co-ordinator on Combatting Trafficking in Human Beings Vilayat Eyvazov, announcing the annual report for 2017 at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis today.

Report informs, V. Eyvazov said that as a result of operational search activities carried out in 2017 the Main Department on Combating Human Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detected 14 facts of trafficking in human beings, 6 cases of forced labor and 26 facts related to illegal actions with documents aimed at human trafficking. 8 criminal groups of 17 people were neutralized. 71 people were identified as victims of these crimes, including 66 women and 5 men.