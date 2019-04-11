Ulvi Guliyev: Youth policy among priority directions in Azerbaijan

"Youth policy is among priority directions in Azerbaijan. The head of state pays special attention to this sphere. The measures to ensure stability and security are carried out on the highest level. Any development is impossible without security and stability," Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Youth and Sport Ulvi Guliyev said at today's session of the Committee during discussions of the report on the activity of the Youth Foundation in 2018.

He said the domestic policy is related purely to the factor of citizens: "Immense works are being done to raise people's welfare, provide them with the worthy living conditions. Our foreign policy is also related to national and state interests as the continuation of our domestic policy. We are strengthening our cooperation with the neighbor countries, including European and Muslim countries, based on mutual trust, principle of mutual non-interference with domestic affairs. The works held under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev are held on the highest level."