Two Milli Majlis deputies contract coronavirus

The Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) is regularly conducting COVID-19 tests among its employees.

The latest results of the testing revealed that two personnel of Milli Majlis's Affairs Department tested positive for the virus, the parliament told Report.

"They were immediately taken under medical supervision. The colleagues with whom the two staff members were in contact were identified and isolated under the quarantine regime's requirements. The COVID-19 patients feel good and have no fever and any other signs of infection," the parliament informs.

So far, Azerbaijan has confirmed 10,324 COVID-19 cases and 122 related deaths. A total of 5,739 people have recovered from the infection nationwide.