    ​TurkPA mission head: What we saw shows transparency and openness of elections in Azerbaijan

    We see that people are interested in the electoral process

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We see that people are interested in the electoral process. The elections are democratic. I think that at the initial stage, What we saw shows transparency and openness of elections in Azerbaijan ."

    Report informs, it was stated by the Head of mission of observers of  TurkPA,  deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Serikzhan Kanayev told journalists.

    Head of the delegation also stressed that while observing no violations  were registered.

    Speaking about the voter attendance, the head of the delegation said that apparently attendance exceeded 50%, "within 2 hours of observation we saw that more than 10% of voters voted ."

    Kanayev also said that TurkPA delegation would conduct observation of the elections in Baku.

