Turkish observer: Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan held due to Western standards

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in accordance with Western standards."

Report was told by the Secretary General of the Foundation for Strategic and Social Research of Marmara Group Akkan Suver.

He noted that the last time he observed elections in Greece and Bulgaria: "Elections in Azerbaijan were held at a higher level.They were transparent elections.The vote could be seen anywhere in the world. In this matter, Azerbaijan is even ahead of Turkey."

He added that he saw the sincerity in elections: "The participation of people in elections with their family and friends have left a good impression."