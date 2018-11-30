“The List of Municipalities in the Republic of Azerbaijan” has been amended

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Renaming several municipalities in Azerbaijan has been discussed at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis,

Report informs that at the meeting it was proposed to amend the "List of Municipalities in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Gurjuvan municipality of Agsu region named as Khanbulag, Agamalioglu municipality of Goranboy region - Duzgishlag, Azizbeyov municipality - Kahrizli, Alekseevka municipality of Khachmaz region – Chaykenari, Mugtedir municipality – Istisu, Shorabad municipality of Khizi region – Shorabad, Shirvanovka municipality of Gusar region - Shirvanli, Kalinovka municipality of Masally region - Vilesh, Khanlarkand municipality of Saatli region – Nabatkand, Garayevkand municipality - Orta Mughan, Girmizi Samukh municipality of Samukh region – Garagachly, Gasim Ismayilov municipality of Shamkir region – Aghlavashli, Mukhtariyyat municipality –Gadimgala.

After the debate the project was adopted by voting.