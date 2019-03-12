State duty for accreditation of universities, secondary specialized institutions defined in Azerbaijan

State duty for accreditation of educational institutions in Azerbaijan has been defined.
Report informs that the law "On State Duty” is amended in this regard.
Under the new article 32-1 (Rates of State Duty for Accreditation of Educational Institutions), 20 AZN is defined as a state duty for accreditation of preschool educational institutions, general education institutions, extra-curricular educational institutions, vocational education institutions, secondary special educational institutions, higher educational institutions and additional educational institutions.
The bill will be discussed in Milli Majlis in the near future.
İlkin PirəliNews Author