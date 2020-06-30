Speaker: Mehriban Aliyeva improves legislative base

Milli Majlis has established mutual relations with the parliaments of many countries, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated at a plenary meeting on Tuesday, Report says.

According to her, President Ilham Aliyev pays excellent attention to Milli Majlis.

“Speaking about the parliamentary traditions, the merits of Mehriban Aliyeva are noteworthy. She has taken an active part in enhancing the legal framework. Today, the Azerbaijani parliament is successfully fulfilling its legislative powers,” stressed the Speaker.

The Azerbaijani parliament has gathered for the last plenary meeting of its extraordinary session today.

The program of the meeting presided over by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova covers seven issues.

The sitting discusses the draft amendments to the Tax Code, laws on “Notary,” “Social Insurance,” “State Land Cadastre, Land Monitoring, and Land Management,” “State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities,” “Non-Governmental Organizations,” and “Grants.”