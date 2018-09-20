Solemn meeting dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Parliament to be held tomorrow

© Report

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The solemn meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held tomorrow - on September 21.

Report informs that the jubilee ceremony will be held at the administrative building of the Milli Majlis. Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Djibouti, Indonesia, Pakistan and Oman will be represented at the level of parliament speakers .

Russia, Iran, Hungary, Poland, Serbia, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Vietnam will be represented by the deputy chairpersons.

Totally, a delegation of the parliaments from 150 countries will attend the event.

The solemn meeting will be attended by representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of OSCE, Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA), Parliamentary Assembly of Black Sea Economic Cooperation, Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the European Parliament, Parliamentary Assembly of GUAM (Georgia-Ukraine-Azerbaijan-Moldova).