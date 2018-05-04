Siyavush Novruzov: "Those who speak against Azerbaijan in Europe must be extradited and brought to justice”

© Report

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In Europe, a group of people are speaking against Azerbaijan. I have repeatedly said that this must be prevented."

Report informs, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Chairman of the Committee on Public associations and Religious Organizations in Milli Majlis Siyavush Novruzov said at today's plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament.

He noted that, those people must be extradited to Azerbaijan: “They must be held responsible in law”.