Siyavush Novruzov: Request of 'Musavat' party to postpone parliamentary elections is just a pretext

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Meeting of the party " Musavat "was held in the district in which Isa Gambar announced his candidacy. Despite this, there were no people of this district at the meeting.Participants of the meeting were not even one percent of voters in Baku."

Report was told by deputy executive secretary of the ruling party "Yeni Azerbaijan" (New Azerbaijan Party) MP Siyavush Novruzov in a statement.

S.Novruzov commented on request of the party "Musavat" to postpone parliamentary elections scheduled for November 1 and hold them after 4 months: "We watched the rally of the party" Musavat ". It was attended by just 300 people, who were mostly relatives of the speakers.

Candidates from the party "Musavat", do not have even 100 people.That is, if each of the candidates would have a 100-150 people, the rally would be held normally.All this shows that the candidates do not have support of the party voters.Sensing this, they want to create a negative opinion about elections."

NAP Deputy Executive Secretary said that the party "Musavat" will not be able to achieve success in parliamentary elections and trying to cast doubt on election results:"How do they know that the elections will not be democratic? Are they astrologers? They demand the elections in 4 months, and what will happen during this period?

The previous meeting was also weak.They wanted to recruit more people than in other parties, but failed to do so.I believe that all their words are excuses and pretexts because they know that no one would vote for their candidates."

A meeting of the registered candidates for deputies of the party "Musavat" was held with voters.