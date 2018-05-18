Siyavush Novruzov: If Azerbaijan deals with any lobbying activity, what is wrong with it?

© Report

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The false issues are written on the Azerbijan delegation. These are aspersions. "

Report informs, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), chairman of the Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations of the Milli Majlis, Siyavush Novruzov said at today's meeting of Milli Majlis while commenting on the application of sanction to Samad Seyidov, the head of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

"It is stated in the Islamic religion that do not begrudge your wealth and state from people. What are we doing? We obey it. I think we should continue our work in this direction. We have to represent the interests of our country. If Azerbaijan deals with any lobbying activity, what is wrong with it ? There are even laws on lobbying in the US and other countries, "Novruzov said.