Seminar-consultation held on 'Elections to Milli Majlis: roles and responsibilities of media in election campaign'

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Seminar-consultation was held on "Elections to the Milli Majlis: roles and responsibilities of the media in the election campaign", organized by the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Press Council, and with the participation of heads of media.

Report informs, in the event the chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov, noted that the requirements of the republic's leadership to conduct transparent elections are welcome.

He said that the role of the media in holding transparent elections is enormous: "We try to ensure that everyone can express their opinion in connection with the elections.All questions should be clarified.It is necessary to emphasize the role of the press in this matter."

M. Panahov stated that the candidates not allowed to agitate before the start of the election campaign:

"We are keeping this issue in the spotlight.We must do everything possible to make sure that electoral process was transparent."

Speaking at the event, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on socio-political affairs Ali Hasanov spoke about the role of the media in the electoral process.

He said that the media forming an opinion of voters,society and plays an important role in holding transparent elections.