Samad Seyidov to visit Berlin to attend PACE Committee Meeting

Chairman of the Committee for International and Interparliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Head of Azerbaijan’s Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Samad Seyidov will visit Berlin on November 13.

Report informs citing the press service of the Parliament that the purpose of the visit is to attend meetings of the PACE Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy, Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

The meeting will focus on the development of cooperation between the member states in various fields and other topical issues.

The MP will share his opinion on the issues to be discussed at the events.

The visit will end on November 16.